Syrian government officials and Hezbollah held secret talks in Turkey: Sources tell Reuters

Middle East News
01-10-2026 | 05:47
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Syrian government officials and Hezbollah held secret talks in Turkey: Sources tell Reuters
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Syrian government officials and Hezbollah held secret talks in Turkey: Sources tell Reuters

Representatives of the Syrian government and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have held face-to-face talks in Turkey to try to calm tensions between them, according to six sources briefed on the first known meeting between the longtime foes.

The Syrian officials and the Iran-aligned group met secretly at least once last month, the sources - who include two Syrian officials, a U.S. official and a senior Lebanese security source close to Hezbollah - told Reuters.

The meeting focused on resolving points of tension between the two parties and went well, according to the U.S. official, the Syrian officials and the Lebanese source.

One of the Syrian officials said both sides agreed they held no hostility towards one another, and that Syria assured Hezbollah that it would not intervene militarily in Lebanon to disarm the group.

In turn, Syrian officials asked Hezbollah to help stop cross-border smuggling attempts and dismantle its remaining sleeper cells, particularly in southern Syria, the official said.



Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Syria

Government

Hezbollah

Secret

Talks

Turkey

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