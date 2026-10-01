British police arrest UK-Iranian national over airbase incident

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01-10-2026 | 12:45
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British police arrest UK-Iranian national over airbase incident
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British police arrest UK-Iranian national over airbase incident

British anti-terrorism police said Thursday that they had arrested a man with dual UK-Iranian citizenship over a mysterious major incident on Sunday at an airbase in southwest England.

Counter Terrorism Policing said in a statement that a "27-year-old man, a dual UK/Iranian national, was arrested" in central London "on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts" as part of an investigation into the events Sunday near RAF Fairford, while a second man was questioned.

AFP

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United Kingdom

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Iran

England

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