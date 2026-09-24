Russia says will 'consider' US G20 invitation for Putin

Russia said on Thursday it would consider an invitation from the U.S. government for President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in the United States in December.



President Donald Trump has invited Putin to attend the summit of world leaders in Miami, a move announced earlier this week by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after his meeting with Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov.



The move comes as Washington struggles to secure a deal to end the four-and-a-half-year war in Ukraine, with Trump insisting he is working with both sides.



"No decision has yet been taken" on whether Putin will travel to Miami for the summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.



"We certainly receive this kind of invitation with appreciation. We value this invitation. It will be considered... and a decision will then be made," Peskov added.



While the U.S. and Russian presidents have spoken by telephone on various occasions, the last time they met was in 2025.



The G20 summit will take place on December 14-15 as the U.S. holds the rotating presidency of the forum bringing together the world's major advanced and emerging economies.



Its members include France, Germany and Britain, all three prominent supporters of Ukraine as it fends off Russia's offensive launched by Moscow in February 2022.



AFP



