Ukrainian detained in Poland for wounding five in knife attack: Police

A Ukrainian national has been detained for attacking five people with a knife on the grounds of an abbey in eastern Poland, leaving three with serious injuries, police said Thursday.

"Officers detained the 31-year-old foreign national," the district police in Jaroslaw wrote in a statement, adding that "several minutes earlier he had injured four men and a woman with a knife."



All of the victims were taken to the hospital, three with serious wounds, according to the police.



AFP



