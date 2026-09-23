Aoun: Terrorism has no sect or religion, every terrorist must face justice

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Wednesday that his signing of the law reducing criminal sentences “does not apply to criminals whose hands are stained with blood.”



Aoun stressed that “terrorism has no sect or religion,” adding that every terrorist must receive a fair punishment and that injustice against those subjected to it must be lifted.



“What matters to me is the public interest,” Aoun said, adding: “I am not influenced by media hype or political pressure. I follow my convictions and conscience.”



Aoun also sent a message to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulating him on Saudi Arabia’s National Day.



He reaffirmed Lebanon’s “deep appreciation for the Kingdom and for its continued support for Lebanon.”