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Aoun warns UNIFIL withdrawal without replacement would undermine regional stability
Lebanon News
23-09-2026 | 10:32
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Aoun warns UNIFIL withdrawal without replacement would undermine regional stability
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Israel is refusing to implement the “framework agreement” and is therefore not complying with the ceasefire, including provisions requiring it to refrain from destroying and bulldozing homes, address disputed points along the Blue Line, and return Lebanese detainees to their country.
Aoun said that failing to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, and not establishing an alternative international force would create a security vacuum that would not serve security and stability in the region, particularly if Israel’s occupation of southern villages and towns continues as it does now.
Aoun made the remarks during a meeting with the British government’s senior defense adviser to the Middle East.
He said Lebanon welcomes any alternative force to UNIFIL if its mandate cannot be extended.
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