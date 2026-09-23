Trump must know Iran will never 'bend at the knee': President

World News
23-09-2026 | 10:42
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Trump must know Iran will never &#39;bend at the knee&#39;: President
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Trump must know Iran will never 'bend at the knee': President

Iran's president struck a defiant tone at the U.N. on Wednesday where he spoke for the first time since Washington and Israel launched an all-out war on his country, telling the U.S. that Tehran would not "bend at the knee."

"(U.S. President Donald Trump) must know that the resistance of the Iranian people will only increase in the face of sanctions, increased pressure, increased bullying. We will never bow our head or bend at the knee," President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

UN

Israel

Donald Trump

Masoud Pezeshkian

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