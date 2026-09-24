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Danish intelligence says Russian invasion of NATO country 'highly unlikely' but cannot be ruled out
World News
24-09-2026 | 06:06
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Danish intelligence says Russian invasion of NATO country 'highly unlikely' but cannot be ruled out
The Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) said Thursday there was a growing risk of Russian military action against NATO countries and while an outright invasion was "highly unlikely" it could not be ruled out.
"There is a low but growing risk that Russia will launch a limited military attack against one or several NATO countries bordering Russia," Thomas Ahrenkiel, head of DDIS, told a press conference, adding that the agency still considered it "highly unlikely that Russia would see any interest in invading a NATO country, but we cannot rule it out."
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