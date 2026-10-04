Trump confirms national intelligence chief as new AI czar

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday formally named national intelligence chief Jay Clayton as leader of a White House task force on artificial intelligence, amid increasingly vocal warnings from researchers about the technology's potential dangers.



The Super Intelligence Force, led by Clayton, is "tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.



AFP



