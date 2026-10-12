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Turkey intelligence confirms PKK evacuates four bases in north Iraq
Middle East News
12-10-2026 | 07:45
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Turkey intelligence confirms PKK evacuates four bases in north Iraq
Turkey's intelligence services on Monday said PKK militants had withdrawn from four key bases in northern Iraq, confirming a move announced by the Kurdish group last week.
"Four PKK hideouts in the Metina and Baze regions of northern Iraq were evacuated as of October 8," security sources said in a statement carried by state news agency Anadolu that was widely understood to be from Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT).
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