News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
US intelligence chief says Putin is 'not America's friend in Ukraine'
World News
22-11-2026 | 12:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US intelligence chief says Putin is 'not America's friend in Ukraine'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a friend when it comes to Ukraine, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said on Sunday, days after President Donald Trump spoke warmly of Russia's leader.
"He is not America's friend in Ukraine," Clayton told ABC News' "This Week" program. "Not at all."
Asked about Trump's recent description of Putin as a friend, Clayton also said the term was "entirely appropriate" in the context of discussions among leaders of the world's three leading nuclear powers — the United States, Russia and China — during last week's high-profile summit in China.
Reuters
World News
intelligence
chief
Putin
America's
friend
Ukraine'
Longest-ever UN climate talks end after no deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-09-14
Ukraine train strike shows Putin is 'desperate': NATO chief
World News
2026-09-14
Ukraine train strike shows Putin is 'desperate': NATO chief
0
World News
2026-11-09
EU chief says Ukraine truce needed before talks on 'Europe's security architecture'
World News
2026-11-09
EU chief says Ukraine truce needed before talks on 'Europe's security architecture'
0
World News
2026-10-16
Ukraine's resumption of strikes on Russian refineries is 'disgrace,' Trump says
World News
2026-10-16
Ukraine's resumption of strikes on Russian refineries is 'disgrace,' Trump says
0
World News
2026-11-19
Putin says Russia, US, China have shared 'interest' to resolve Ukraine war
World News
2026-11-19
Putin says Russia, US, China have shared 'interest' to resolve Ukraine war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:05
Longest-ever UN climate talks end after no deal
World News
12:05
Longest-ever UN climate talks end after no deal
0
World News
10:48
Trump sees difficulties ahead if Schumer leads Senate
World News
10:48
Trump sees difficulties ahead if Schumer leads Senate
0
World News
09:59
UN chief 'deeply disappointed' over failure of climate talks
World News
09:59
UN chief 'deeply disappointed' over failure of climate talks
0
World News
06:06
COP31 becomes longest-ever UN climate conference
World News
06:06
COP31 becomes longest-ever UN climate conference
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-09-14
Scottish, Welsh, N. Irish parties to hold independence summit
World News
2026-09-14
Scottish, Welsh, N. Irish parties to hold independence summit
0
Middle East News
2026-03-20
NATO says 'adjusting' Iraq mission
Middle East News
2026-03-20
NATO says 'adjusting' Iraq mission
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Eisenkot weighs unity government with Netanyahu's Likud as coalition talks face major hurdles: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Eisenkot weighs unity government with Netanyahu's Likud as coalition talks face major hurdles: The details
0
World News
2026-11-21
Russia says cargo vessel struck by drones, Finland says it is on fire in its waters
World News
2026-11-21
Russia says cargo vessel struck by drones, Finland says it is on fire in its waters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:21
Speaker Berri declines Independence Day congratulations, says Lebanon's sovereignty remains incomplete
Lebanon News
09:21
Speaker Berri declines Independence Day congratulations, says Lebanon's sovereignty remains incomplete
2
Lebanon News
08:43
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese army seizes 264 kilograms of explosives smuggled from Syria into Qaa, arrests three as investigations find no conclusive Hezbollah link
Lebanon News
08:43
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese army seizes 264 kilograms of explosives smuggled from Syria into Qaa, arrests three as investigations find no conclusive Hezbollah link
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Eisenkot weighs unity government with Netanyahu's Likud as coalition talks face major hurdles: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Eisenkot weighs unity government with Netanyahu's Likud as coalition talks face major hurdles: The details
4
Lebanon News
06:01
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon's sovereignty on Independence Day
Lebanon News
06:01
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon's sovereignty on Independence Day
5
Lebanon News
06:15
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
Lebanon News
06:15
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
6
Lebanon News
05:48
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi calls for full Lebanese sovereignty, stresses army's role in protecting the South
Lebanon News
05:48
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi calls for full Lebanese sovereignty, stresses army's role in protecting the South
7
Middle East News
09:57
Libya authorities say strike on Russian ship near Benghazi caused blast
Middle East News
09:57
Libya authorities say strike on Russian ship near Benghazi caused blast
8
World News
06:06
COP31 becomes longest-ever UN climate conference
World News
06:06
COP31 becomes longest-ever UN climate conference
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More