Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a friend when it comes to Ukraine, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said on Sunday, ‌days after President Donald Trump spoke warmly of Russia's leader.



"He is not America's friend in Ukraine," Clayton told ABC News' "This Week" program. "Not at all."



Asked about Trump's recent description of Putin as a friend, Clayton also said the term was "entirely ⁠appropriate" in the context of discussions among leaders of the world's three leading nuclear powers — the United States, Russia and China — during last week's high-profile summit in China.



Reuters