Maduro's jailed wife has 'very delicate' heart issue: Maduro's son to AFP

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05-10-2026 | 13:01
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Maduro&#39;s jailed wife has &#39;very delicate&#39; heart issue: Maduro&#39;s son to AFP
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Maduro's jailed wife has 'very delicate' heart issue: Maduro's son to AFP

Ousted former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's jailed wife Cilia Flores has a "very delicate" heart problem requiring surgery, Maduro's son told AFP on Monday, days after Flores requested to be released on house arrest.

Nicolas Maduro Guerra said Flores needed to be released from the New York prison where she and her husband were taken after their January 3 capture by U.S. forces in order to recuperate after the surgery.

AFP

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jailed

'very

delicate'

heart

issue:

Maduro's

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