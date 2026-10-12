News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump's 'energy ceasefire' sparks confusion as Russia strikes Ukraine
World News
12-10-2026 | 01:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump's 'energy ceasefire' sparks confusion as Russia strikes Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump sowed confusion on Sunday, announcing an "energy ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia that sparked astonishment in Kyiv, silence from Moscow and support from Ukraine's Western allies.
But the ceasefire appeared shaky at best as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia struck multiple Ukrainian power plants on Sunday, including one in the capital and another in Kharkiv, leading to power outages and outrage.
Trump's announcement came two days after he declared a temporary easing of U.S. sanctions on Russian diesel, prompting outrage from European allies and Kyiv, who said it would only embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said early Sunday on Truth Social. "Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!"
Zelensky appeared to express surprise at the announcement, saying he was seeking further details, but added that "Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well."
Russia has yet to confirm its agreement.
Zelensky later said that multiple Ukrainian power stations had been hit and that "Ukrainian skies have been infested with Russian 'shaheds' all day," referring to a type of drone originally designed by Iran that is now used extensively by Russia.
Since launching a full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022, Russia has systematically hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure, leading to energy and heating shortages -- prompting Ukraine to hit back at Russian oil refineries it says fund the war.
More recently, Trump's war in Iran has led to oil shortages and ensuing price spikes, creating major headwinds for his Republican Party ahead of midterm elections early next month.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Ceasefire
Ukraine
Russia
Next
EU top diplomat says will welcome Ukraine energy truce 'when it holds'
FAA tells US airlines to exercise caution in Saudi Arabia flights, citing safety risks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:43
Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'
World News
10:43
Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'
0
World News
2026-09-15
Russia welcomes Trump's 'good idea' for Ukraine energy truce
World News
2026-09-15
Russia welcomes Trump's 'good idea' for Ukraine energy truce
0
World News
11:05
Trump's energy ceasefire announcement was 'news for me,' Zelensky tells Axios
World News
11:05
Trump's energy ceasefire announcement was 'news for me,' Zelensky tells Axios
0
World News
2026-10-05
Trump says Ukraine's strikes on Russia, not Iran war, driving up oil prices
World News
2026-10-05
Trump says Ukraine's strikes on Russia, not Iran war, driving up oil prices
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:37
EU adopts nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russian war industry
World News
04:37
EU adopts nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russian war industry
0
World News
03:43
China says it 'condemns' Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
World News
03:43
China says it 'condemns' Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
0
World News
03:30
Pakistan province leaders of ex-PM Imran Khan's party detained, junior minister says
World News
03:30
Pakistan province leaders of ex-PM Imran Khan's party detained, junior minister says
0
World News
03:04
Pope to have surgery to remove lung nodule
World News
03:04
Pope to have surgery to remove lung nodule
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
France to request emergency UN Security Council meeting over escalation in Lebanon, FM says
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
France to request emergency UN Security Council meeting over escalation in Lebanon, FM says
0
Middle East News
2026-07-14
Iran slams UK plan to ban support for Revolutionary Guards
Middle East News
2026-07-14
Iran slams UK plan to ban support for Revolutionary Guards
0
Middle East News
2026-09-17
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties: Israeli government
Middle East News
2026-09-17
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties: Israeli government
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-21
Trump authorizes resumption of direct US flights to Lebanon after meeting with Aoun
Lebanon News
2026-07-21
Trump authorizes resumption of direct US flights to Lebanon after meeting with Aoun
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US request for strike on Iran deepens divisions in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US request for strike on Iran deepens divisions in Israel
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts in the south: Lebanon faces UNIFIL exit without a replacement
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts in the south: Lebanon faces UNIFIL exit without a replacement
3
Middle East News
10:17
Blast heard in Riyadh: AFP
Middle East News
10:17
Blast heard in Riyadh: AFP
4
Lebanon News
05:24
Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq
Lebanon News
05:24
Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq
5
Lebanon News
11:11
LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure
Lebanon News
11:11
LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure
6
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2
7
World News
11:05
Trump's energy ceasefire announcement was 'news for me,' Zelensky tells Axios
World News
11:05
Trump's energy ceasefire announcement was 'news for me,' Zelensky tells Axios
8
Middle East News
10:22
Strike reported on Yemeni Sanaa airport, Houthi-run TV says
Middle East News
10:22
Strike reported on Yemeni Sanaa airport, Houthi-run TV says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More