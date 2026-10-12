Trump's 'energy ceasefire' sparks confusion as Russia strikes Ukraine

World News
12-10-2026 | 01:27
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Trump&#39;s &#39;energy ceasefire&#39; sparks confusion as Russia strikes Ukraine
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Trump's 'energy ceasefire' sparks confusion as Russia strikes Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump sowed confusion on Sunday, announcing an "energy ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia that sparked astonishment in Kyiv, silence from Moscow and support from Ukraine's Western allies.

But the ceasefire appeared shaky at best as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia struck multiple Ukrainian power plants on Sunday, including one in the capital and another in Kharkiv, leading to power outages and outrage.

Trump's announcement came two days after he declared a temporary easing of U.S. sanctions on Russian diesel, prompting outrage from European allies and Kyiv, who said it would only embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said early Sunday on Truth Social. "Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!"

Zelensky appeared to express surprise at the announcement, saying he was seeking further details, but added that "Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well."

Russia has yet to confirm its agreement.

Zelensky later said that multiple Ukrainian power stations had been hit and that "Ukrainian skies have been infested with Russian 'shaheds' all day," referring to a type of drone originally designed by Iran that is now used extensively by Russia.

Since launching a full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022, Russia has systematically hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure, leading to energy and heating shortages -- prompting Ukraine to hit back at Russian oil refineries it says fund the war.

More recently, Trump's war in Iran has led to oil shortages and ensuing price spikes, creating major headwinds for his Republican Party ahead of midterm elections early next month.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Ceasefire

Ukraine

Russia

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