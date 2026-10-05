UK security adviser visited Israel in bid to keep Jerusalem consulate open, sources tell Reuters

Britain's top national security official quietly visited Israel last week in a bid ‌to prevent the closure of his country's consulate in East Jerusalem which was ordered by Israel after London announced sanctions on Israeli settlements, three sources said.



National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, whose visit has not been disclosed by Britain's government, held talks with Israeli officials but failed to reach an agreement to keep the consulate open, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.



Israel on September 8 ordered Britain to close the East Jerusalem consulate within ⁠30 days and remove its diplomats from the city, after Britain said it would ban goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.



France and Canada joined in the sanctions. Israel has not taken action against them.



Reuters