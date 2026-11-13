U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that he would not be cowed by Iranian threats against his life, after recently moving from his Washington, DC, ‌residence to a U.S. military base.



"Why am I going to be afraid when our, the brave military personnel in the Gulf, President (Donald) Trump, constantly receive death threats?" Bessent said in an interview on CNBC.



Iran has denied plotting to attack officials and people ⁠on U.S. soil.



But Bessent added that Iran was acting "like a dangerous cornered animal. So I follow Secret Service instructions and have moved from my home to a military base."



Bessent said he had to move in part because the Wall Street Journal published an aerial photo of his Georgetown home in January 2025.



"Highly irresponsible and dangerous, and things like that have to stop," he said.



Reuters