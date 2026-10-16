German FM: Germany will not tolerate Iran's hostile activities

Middle East News
16-10-2026 | 09:34
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German FM: Germany will not tolerate Iran&#39;s hostile activities
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German FM: Germany will not tolerate Iran's hostile activities

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Friday that Europe was in Iran's crosshairs and that Germany would not tolerate its hostile activities.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Germany

tolerate

Iran's

hostile

activities

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