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German FM: Germany will not tolerate Iran's hostile activities
Middle East News
16-10-2026 | 09:34
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German FM: Germany will not tolerate Iran's hostile activities
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Friday that Europe was in Iran's crosshairs and that Germany would not tolerate its hostile activities.
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