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Israel defence minister threatens to displace 1 million Gazans if Hamas won't disarm
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-11-2026 | 06:48
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Israel defence minister threatens to displace 1 million Gazans if Hamas won't disarm
The defence minister in Israel's caretaker government on Thursday made new threats to displace one million Palestinians in Gaza unless Hamas gives up its weapons, which the group has promised to do.
In a post on X, Israel Katz, who is known for his outspoken remarks, said that Hamas would either "disarm voluntarily" or the Israeli military "will disarm them as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots II -- including another evacuation of one million Gaza residents southward."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
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