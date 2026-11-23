German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday called on Russia to stop what he called "dangerous provocations" after Russian missiles ⁠crossed into fellow NATO member Poland.



Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin, Merz also described as "shocking" reports ⁠that Russia was preparing to launch a nuclear capable satellite ⁠into space.



No NATO member "has any interest in ⁠an escalation in the Baltic ⁠Sea region," he added.







Reuters