US and China discuss reciprocal visits to nuclear sites, CNN reports

The United States has discussed starting reciprocal visits to nuclear sites with China, and plans to continue pushing in meetings ‌in the coming months, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.



The idea of reciprocal visits was initially raised by China in meetings with U.S. officials this year, and visits to US Department of Energy national laboratories and equivalent Chinese facilities were ⁠discussed, CNN said, citing a source.



The discussions between U.S. and Chinese officials have mainly been on the sidelines of gatherings by the U.N. Security Council's five veto-wielding permanent members, CNN reported.



Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment outside business hours.



Reuters