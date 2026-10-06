EU parliament head takes 'extremely seriously' claim lawmaker toppled Israeli flag

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said Tuesday she took "extremely seriously" allegations that a French far-left lawmaker had thrown the Israeli flag to the floor at a commemoration for victims of Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack.



"I want to underline that we take this extremely seriously and that all the appropriate steps according to our procedures are being taken, including the right of the person concerned to be heard," Metsola told parliament in a statement on the incident involving lawmaker Rima Hassan.







AFP