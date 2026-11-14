Trump to discuss Iran, but not Ukraine, with Xi and Putin: US official

U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts in trilateral talks in China next week, but is not expected to talk about Russia's war on Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said Friday.



"I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin," the U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters on a call ahead of Thursday's meeting in Shenzhen.



But Washington has a "whole other track" of negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow, the official added. "China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn't seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there."



AFP



