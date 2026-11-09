Trump says he is unlikely to order Iran attack if talks progress, CNN reports

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said ‌he was highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran as long as talks to end the conflict ⁠progress, CNN reported.



"It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement," CNN cited Trump as saying in a phone interview. "The answer is, highly unlikely ‌it's ⁠going to be necessary."



CNN did not specify exactly what it had asked Trump, who ⁠also said the U.S. had identified potential infrastructure targets. These included ⁠38 bridges "that we can knock down in literally ⁠one hour," he said.



Reuters