UN urges release of people detained in India protests

World News
10-10-2026 | 10:34
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UN urges release of people detained in India protests
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UN urges release of people detained in India protests

The U.N. office for the high commissioner for human rights on Saturday urged India to immediately release people "arbitrarily detained" in protests against alleged misconduct by electoral authorities.

"We are concerned by reports of mass detentions in India of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today's large-scale demonstrations in Delhi," the office said in a statement.

"All those arbitrarily detained must be immediately and unconditionally released."

AFP

World News

United Nations

India

Elections

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