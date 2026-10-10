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Aoun welcomes Trump’s decision to lift restrictions on air travel with Lebanon
Lebanon News
10-10-2026 | 05:18
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Aoun welcomes Trump’s decision to lift restrictions on air travel with Lebanon
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind presidential directives imposing restrictions on air travel to and from Lebanon, describing the move as a sign of confidence in the Lebanese state’s measures to ensure civil aviation safety and protect air traffic to and from Beirut.
Aoun said the decision would help strengthen the security of flights connecting Lebanon with countries around the world.
He thanked Trump for the decision and the implementing measures expected to follow, recalling that Trump had responded to his request to lift restrictions on air travel between Lebanon and the United States during their meeting at the White House in July.
At the time, Trump instructed U.S. officials to work toward restoring air traffic between the two countries and promptly issued a statement to U.S. airlines calling for the resumption of flights to Beirut.
Aoun also thanked U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his close follow-up on the matter, as well as everyone who contributed to securing the decision.
The Lebanese president stressed that Lebanon places the utmost importance on civil aviation safety, security at Beirut’s airport and air navigation, adding that the country continues to implement the necessary measures in line with internationally recognized standards to protect passengers and strengthen confidence in Lebanon and its institutions.
Aoun expressed hope that the move would boost air traffic, facilitate travel and communication between Lebanon and the rest of the world, and pave the way for further cooperation between Lebanon and the United States across various fields.
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