Aoun welcomes Trump’s decision to lift restrictions on air travel with Lebanon

Lebanon News
10-10-2026 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Aoun welcomes Trump’s decision to lift restrictions on air travel with Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Aoun welcomes Trump’s decision to lift restrictions on air travel with Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind presidential directives imposing restrictions on air travel to and from Lebanon, describing the move as a sign of confidence in the Lebanese state’s measures to ensure civil aviation safety and protect air traffic to and from Beirut.

Aoun said the decision would help strengthen the security of flights connecting Lebanon with countries around the world.

He thanked Trump for the decision and the implementing measures expected to follow, recalling that Trump had responded to his request to lift restrictions on air travel between Lebanon and the United States during their meeting at the White House in July.

At the time, Trump instructed U.S. officials to work toward restoring air traffic between the two countries and promptly issued a statement to U.S. airlines calling for the resumption of flights to Beirut.

Aoun also thanked U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his close follow-up on the matter, as well as everyone who contributed to securing the decision.

The Lebanese president stressed that Lebanon places the utmost importance on civil aviation safety, security at Beirut’s airport and air navigation, adding that the country continues to implement the necessary measures in line with internationally recognized standards to protect passengers and strengthen confidence in Lebanon and its institutions.

Aoun expressed hope that the move would boost air traffic, facilitate travel and communication between Lebanon and the rest of the world, and pave the way for further cooperation between Lebanon and the United States across various fields.

Lebanon News

United States

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Donald Trump

Beirut

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-12

UN calls on Russia to lift election ban on anti-war party

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-18

President Joseph Aoun heads to Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon’s stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-21

Trump authorizes resumption of direct US flights to Lebanon after meeting with Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-27

President Aoun welcomes Emirati business delegation, urges investment in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

PM Salam at Beirut Arab International Book Fair: Restoring state sovereignty, advancing reforms key to Lebanon’s recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-09

Lebanon condemns attacks targeting Saudi airports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-10-09

Fuel prices change across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Solar power within reach: Lebanon plans three-year solar loans under 2027 budget

LBCI
Middle East News
13:22

UAE says Omani flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Tel Aviv flight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-23

Lebanese, Israeli, US envoys arrive at the White House for second meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-09

President Aoun: Israeli withdrawal would remove justification for any weapons outside state authority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

New allegations shake Netanyahu as Israel braces for possible Iran war

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

PM Salam at Beirut Arab International Book Fair: Restoring state sovereignty, advancing reforms key to Lebanon’s recovery

LBCI
Middle East News
13:22

UAE says Omani flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Tel Aviv flight

LBCI
Middle East News
09:50

Iran Guards say struck tanker transiting Hormuz via 'illegal route'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Aoun welcomes Trump’s decision to lift restrictions on air travel with Lebanon

LBCI
World News
05:01

Major earthquake hits Panama, injures at least 27

LBCI
Middle East News
11:44

Israel's Netanyahu hails US sanctions on ICC

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More