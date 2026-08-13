Human Rights Watch urges Taliban to release detained UN, NGO staff

Human Rights Watch called for the release of two ‌U.N. staffers and six NGO workers in Afghanistan following a string of Taliban detentions in recent weeks.



HRW said on Wednesday that six male staff working with the Women and Children Legal Research Foundation (WCLRF) had been "forcibly disappeared" from the NGO's Kabul office last month. The NGO has been involved in aid programmes and advocacy on women's and children's rights, HRW said.



In a separate incident, Human Rights Watch also called ⁠for the release of two Afghan staff members of the U.N.'s Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), who were detained by Taliban intelligence officials in the western city of Herat on Sunday.



The Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Reuters that he was "trying to gather details" about the recent detentions, but had "not received final clarity."



Reuters