Eritrea urges UN to condemn Ethiopia's 'declaration of war'

World News
10-10-2026 | 09:50
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Eritrea urges UN to condemn Ethiopia&#39;s &#39;declaration of war&#39;
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Eritrea urges UN to condemn Ethiopia's 'declaration of war'

Eritrea on Saturday asked the U.N. Security Council to condemn Ethiopia's "declaration of war" on it, warning it could destabilise the region.

The request extends mutual accusations lobbed by the neighbouring countries over an internal conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray state. In its letter, Eritrea urged the U.N. Security Council to "take the requisite deterrent measures."

AFP

World News

Eritrea

Security Council

Ethiopia

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