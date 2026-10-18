Two people were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in ‌Spain's northwestern Basque Country, police said on Sunday.



A 34-year-old man and a woman, 22, who are both ⁠Spanish but who have not been named, are under investigation after a police search on September 26.



"Among the items seized was information concerning security forces, as well as ‌the ⁠potential location of a site containing materials — presumably weapons and explosives," said a statement from ⁠the Ertzaintza, the Basque regional police.



Police did not say if the ⁠suspects were held in custody. Both will appear ⁠before Spain's National Court at a later date.



Reuters