Poland scrambles aircraft as Russia launches strikes on Ukraine, Polish military says

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18-10-2026 | 04:45
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Poland scrambles aircraft as Russia launches strikes on Ukraine, Polish military says
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Poland scrambles aircraft as Russia launches strikes on Ukraine, Polish military says

The Polish Air ‌Force was conducting preventive operations related to Russian missile attacks on Ukraine on Sunday, the Polish ⁠Armed Forces said on X.

"These actions are preventive in nature and are aimed at securing and protecting Polish airspace, particularly in regions adjacent to areas at risk," ‌it ⁠said in a statement.

Airports in the eastern city of Lublin and Rzeszow, in the ⁠southeast, suspended flight operations to ensure freedom of action for ⁠military aviation, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency ⁠said in a separate post on X.

Reuters

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Poland

Russia

Ukraine

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