French city of Lyon bans 'all protests' on Saturday

World News
22-10-2026 | 05:32
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French city of Lyon bans &#39;all protests&#39; on Saturday
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French city of Lyon bans 'all protests' on Saturday

Officials have banned "all protests" in France's third-biggest city of Lyon on Saturday, ahead of nationwide demonstrations that day following rallies last weekend that descended into widespread street violence.

The prefecture for the Rhone region said on Thursday in a statement to media that, "given the events of October 17, the prefect has decided to ban by decree all protests in the city of Lyon this Saturday, October 24."



AFP
 

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France

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Lyon

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Protests

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