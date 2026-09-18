Paris demands Russia 'reverse' grab of French companies' assets

World News
18-09-2026 | 15:28
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Paris demands Russia &#39;reverse&#39; grab of French companies&#39; assets
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Paris demands Russia 'reverse' grab of French companies' assets

France on Friday urged Russia to "reverse" its decision to grab control of several French companies' subsidiaries, which the Kremlin has justified as a blow against firms from "unfriendly" countries backing Ukraine.

"France condemns the placement of Russian subsidiaries of several French and European companies under provisional administration without justification," said a joint by France's foreign and economy ministries.

The French government is in contact with the affected companies "and calls on Russian authorities to reverse this decision", the statement said.

AFP

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