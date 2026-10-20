French PM vows 'massive' police deployment for new demonstrations Saturday

World News
20-10-2026 | 10:08
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French PM vows &#39;massive&#39; police deployment for new demonstrations Saturday
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French PM vows 'massive' police deployment for new demonstrations Saturday

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Tuesday authorities would mobilize a "massive" security presence next weekend, with organizers announcing plans for new protests after riots erupted on the sidelines of nationwide demonstrations.

"The deployment for next Saturday will be massive," Lecornu said in parliament, acknowledging that the security operation for the protests last weekend had been "too static and not mobile enough."



AFP
 

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French

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Demonstrations

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