France's Macron convenes defense council ahead of fresh weekend protests

World News
22-10-2026 | 06:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France&#39;s Macron convenes defense council ahead of fresh weekend protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France's Macron convenes defense council ahead of fresh weekend protests

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he would convene a meeting of key ministers ahead of weekend demonstrations, after earlier protests descended into some of the country's worst street violence in years.

"A defense council meeting will be convened tomorrow (Friday) under my chairmanship, and we will take further decisions," Macron said, adding that only union-organized protests would be authorized during nationwide demonstrations on Saturday.



AFP
 

World News

France

Macron

Defense

Council

Protests

LBCI Next
France's Macron tightens curbs on protests, blaming hard left for unrest
French city of Lyon bans 'all protests' on Saturday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:36

France's Macron tightens curbs on protests, blaming hard left for unrest

LBCI
World News
2026-09-18

Macron orders protection of France's infrastructure against 'Russian hybrid attacks'

LBCI
World News
2026-10-19

France's Macron declines interior minister's offer to resign

LBCI
World News
2026-10-12

France's Macron sees no 'energy truce on Russian side'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:14

French justice minister says 217 people jailed over riots

LBCI
World News
08:46

Zelensky says fresh Russian strikes show 'no change' in Kremlin position

LBCI
World News
07:43

Pentagon, Lockheed announce deal for 850 F-35 jets over 10 years

LBCI
World News
07:36

France's Macron tightens curbs on protests, blaming hard left for unrest

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-03

Israeli army proposes 2–4 km depopulated security strip inside Lebanon: Report

LBCI
World News
2026-06-09

Outdoor hospitals, cut-off communities as Philippine quake toll hits 41

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Lebanon's Economy Minister reports 19,400 consumer inspections since start of year

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-18

BDL sources: Raising withdrawal limits under consideration, reserves belong to depositors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

War or elections? Israel's leadership divided over timing of Iran strike

LBCI
World News
11:36

US spy agency urges urgent worldwide website updates after cybersecurity flaws exposed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel’s elections: Who’s competing for power, and why the Arab vote matters

LBCI
Middle East News
11:44

Sisi says Egypt to 'defend Saudi territory' and will not attack Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Lebanon's Economy Minister reports 19,400 consumer inspections since start of year

LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

Saudi says downed drones in Riyadh, Medina areas

LBCI
Middle East News
02:47

Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Saudi Aramco HQ staff told to evacuate: Two sources briefed on matter

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More