France launches 'attempted murder' probe after petrol bomb attack on security forces

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01-11-2026 | 06:54
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France launches &#39;attempted murder&#39; probe after petrol bomb attack on security forces
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France launches 'attempted murder' probe after petrol bomb attack on security forces

France has launched an attempted murder investigation after a petrol bomb was thrown at security forces during a protest in Paris, prosecutors told AFP on Sunday.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the attack, which injured an officer in Paris on Saturday, as an attempted murder.

AFP 

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France

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