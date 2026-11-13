US Treasury chief blames Commerce dept for failure in Nvidia scandal

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday blamed the Commerce Department for failing to blacklist Megaspeed, the Singapore company at the center of a scandal involving Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang.



Speaking on CNBC, Bessent said Treasury, the Defense Department, the U.S. Trade Representative's office and the State Department had backed adding Megaspeed to Washington's trade blacklist, "for months."



"But Commerce has the pen," Bessent said. "You will have to ask them about their internal processes."



AFP



