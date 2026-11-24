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Lebanese army uncovers details of 264-kg explosives smuggling operation near Syrian border
News Bulletin Reports
24-11-2026 | 12:55
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Lebanese army uncovers details of 264-kg explosives smuggling operation near Syrian border
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Lebanese Army has uncovered the first layer of a smuggling operation involving 264 kilograms of explosives in the Mashari’ al-Qaa area, including 203 kilograms of C-4 and 61 kilograms of TNT.
According to information obtained exclusively by LBCI, the number of detainees in the case has risen from five to seven. They were transferred to the Army Intelligence Directorate for questioning as of Monday evening, after military police had initially begun interrogating five suspects arrested late Sunday in Mashari’ al-Qaa. Three others had fled to Syria.
Investigations initially led to the arrest of two brothers from the Radi family, originally from Nasriyeh in Zahle, and A. Fayad from Saadnayel. The three are reportedly involved in smuggling activities. Two men and two women were subsequently arrested.
According to the information, all seven detainees are Lebanese nationals of Syrian origin. They reportedly have no political affiliations and have admitted during questioning that they received the explosives shipment from a Syrian group and transported it into Lebanon in exchange for payment.
The suspects reportedly crossed one of two Syrian border guard posts, separated by approximately 500 meters, before entering Lebanese territory. The Army intercepted them in the al-Dawra area of Mashari’ al-Qaa.
One of the most significant developments in the investigation is the detainees' admission that they had hidden their mobile phones. The Army subsequently found the devices near the Radi family home, where the explosives had been unloaded.
The phones are expected to provide a key lead in the next stage of the investigation, potentially revealing communications made before the shipment reached al-Qaa, how the operation was coordinated, who was involved, and whether this was an isolated incident or part of a wider smuggling network that had previously used the same method.
Investigations are still ongoing. Sources told LBCI that the detainees have not admitted that the explosives were destined for a warehouse in Hermel, contrary to circulating reports.
The investigation is now focusing on two possible scenarios.
The first examines whether the group was operating on behalf of a political or intelligence entity. Investigators are looking into possible links between some of the detainees and extremist groups, as well as whether the shipment was intended for one of them.
The second scenario considers the possibility that the group's role was limited to transporting the explosives, with a Lebanese intermediary allegedly planning to sell them or transfer them to Hezbollah.
The case highlights the importance of securing the Lebanese-Syrian border in the al-Qaa area, as authorities seek to tighten controls over cross-border smuggling. The latest developments suggest that moving weapons and explosives into Lebanon may be becoming increasingly difficult.
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