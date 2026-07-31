Hamas disarmament deal success 'depends on full commitment of all': EU

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31-07-2026 | 10:09
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Hamas disarmament deal success &#39;depends on full commitment of all&#39;: EU
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Hamas disarmament deal success 'depends on full commitment of all': EU

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Friday welcomed a deal that includes the provision for Palestinian militant group Hamas to disarm, but said success "depends on the full commitment of all parties."

"A lot needs to fall in place for this to work," Kallas said on social media. "Verifying Hamas' compliance will be a significant challenge. Israel would need to eventually withdraw from Gaza. We stand ready to support the next steps."


AFP
 

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