Trump campaigns in Michigan a day after Obama rallies Democrats

World News
25-10-2026 | 06:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump campaigns in Michigan a day after Obama rallies Democrats
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump campaigns in Michigan a day after Obama rallies Democrats

U.S. President Donald Trump will rally Republicans in eastern Michigan on Sunday, a day after former President Barack Obama campaigned for Democrats in the state, underscoring its importance in next week's midterm elections.

Michigan has one of the nation's most ‌competitive U.S. Senate contests, an open-seat race between former Republican Representative Mike Rogers and Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed that will help decide control of the chamber.

Despite repeatedly attacking El-Sayed from the Oval Office and at rallies across the country, the Republican president had not yet campaigned in Michigan this year.

If he wins, El-Sayed would be the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate. ⁠Trump has sought to paint El-Sayed as a Muslim extremist and repeatedly mocked his middle name, Mohamed, a common Muslim name.

El-Sayed has dismissed the accusation and, in a recent advertisement, defended his religion, saying, "Faith is a thing there’s just too little of in Washington."

Rogers has alleged without evidence that El-Sayed has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, one of the Arab world's oldest and most influential Islamist groups.

Reuters

World News

campaigns

Michigan

after

Obama

rallies

Democrats

LBCI Next
Police made 1,314 arrests in France's protests: Government
France protests begin under heavy security as police seek to prevent fresh unrest
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-09

Saudi Arabia lifts alert in southern city a day after Houthi strikes

LBCI
World News
2026-08-14

Attacks on healthcare in conflict zones averaging more than four a day in 2026: WHO

LBCI
World News
2026-08-15

Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes Indonesia, second in a day: USGS

LBCI
World News
2026-10-13

Iran and Russia ramping up hybrid campaigns in Britain: UK spy chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:54

Pope Leo calls for Yemen violence to end, in address two weeks after surgery

LBCI
World News
09:43

Brazil vote is between defending national or US flag: Lula

LBCI
World News
06:25

Police made 1,314 arrests in France's protests: Government

LBCI
World News
2026-10-24

France protests begin under heavy security as police seek to prevent fresh unrest

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:54

Pope Leo calls for Yemen violence to end, in address two weeks after surgery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20

How does Israel choose its prime minister, and can Netanyahu win the October 27 election?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-16

Lebanese family sues OpenAI over death of 15-year-old Mathias Habib: Lawsuit details alleged ChatGPT safety failures

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-10

Qatari negotiators in Iran for talks aimed at easing tensions with US: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Aoun in Tripoli: Turning Lebanon's northern potential into economic opportunity

LBCI
Middle East News
12:30

Houthis say targeted three Saudi airports, oil facilities, pipeline in past day

LBCI
Middle East News
10:24

Explosions heard in Yemen's Aden: Police source, AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
11:43

Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aden naval base, military camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

President Aoun offers condolences to Jordan's King Abdullah II over deadly church attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Lebanon's interior minister reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia in call with counterpart

LBCI
Middle East News
06:10

Saudi forces say intercepted 10 Houthi missiles fired at southern region

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Patriarch al-Rahi warns of worsening living conditions, calls for tighter border controls and state monopoly on arms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More