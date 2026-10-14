Houthis say targeted Saudi oil giant Aramco, airport, refinery

Middle East News
14-10-2026 | 05:06
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Houthis say targeted Saudi oil giant Aramco, airport, refinery
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Houthis say targeted Saudi oil giant Aramco, airport, refinery

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Wednesday they had targeted facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco as well as Riyadh airport, as they vowed to conduct more attacks.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a high-quality military operation targeting Aramco in Dhahran, in the Eastern Province, King Khalid International Airport, and the Aramco refinery in Riyadh. This was carried out using a large number of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones," military spokesperson Yahya Saree said, adding "operations toward Saudi depths will continue in the coming days, targeting Saudi enemy airports and oil facilities."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Houthis

Target

Saudi Arabia

Oil

Aramco

Airport

Refinery

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