France protests begin under heavy security as police seek to prevent fresh unrest

Demonstrators gathered in Paris and cities across France on Saturday under the watch of 70,000 police officers, as the government sought to prevent a repeat of the riots and looting that rocked the country last weekend.



Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 135 people had been arrested nationwide by early afternoon, many following pre-emptive searches that uncovered fireworks, ball bearings and other items that could be used as weapons.



"We have to be ultra, ultra-responsive. We have significant calls for disruption from political groups and quite simply from criminals," he told reporters. "It is going to be a long day."



While the start of the main Paris march was peaceful, police fired tear gas at crowds in Lyon, France's third-largest city.







Reuters