Police made 1,314 arrests in France's protests: Government

World News
25-10-2026 | 06:25
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Police made 1,314 arrests in France&#39;s protests: Government
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Police made 1,314 arrests in France's protests: Government

Police arrested 1,314 people in weekend protests across France, the interior ministry said Sunday, adding that 53 officers were hurt in clashes.

The arrests occurred as violence broke out on the margins of mass demonstrations in major cities on Saturday over the high cost of living. It was the second consecutive weekend of unrest in France.

AFP

World News

1,314

arrests

France's

protests:

Government

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