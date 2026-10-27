Dutch broadcaster pulls out of Eurovision over Israel 'sensitivities'

The Netherlands will not participate in next year's Eurovision Song Contest, its broadcaster NPO said Tuesday, citing "sensitivities" over Israel's participation.



"We have known for some time that Israel's participation elicits various reactions in society and causes discussion and division ... therefore, after consultation with the Board of Broadcasters, the NPO has decided to forgo participation in 2027," Jurre Bosman, NPO's media director, said in a statement.







AFP