China to send envoy to Middle East in near future amid conflict spillover

World News
27-10-2026 | 07:01
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China to send envoy to Middle East in near future amid conflict spillover
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China to send envoy to Middle East in near future amid conflict spillover

China is highly concerned about conflicts in the Middle East and surrounding regions and Beijing will send an envoy to the relevant countries in the near future, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a daily press conference on Tuesday.

Guo called on related parties to resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation and also expressed concerns ⁠about the spillover and transmitting of the Middle East conflict to the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.

"China will soon send a special envoy to visit countries in the regions to strengthen communication with relevant parties, promote contact and dialogue, help ease tensions and prevent the situation from deteriorating further," Guo said.



Reuters
 

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