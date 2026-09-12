Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the BRICS bloc to be a peacemaker in the Middle East conflict, in an address to a summit of member countries in New Delhi on Saturday.



China will work with other BRICS members in that role, as the war "does not ⁠serve the common interests of the international community," state-run CCTV quoted Xi as saying.



BRICS groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.







Reuters