China's Xi urges BRICS to take on peacemaking role in Middle East war

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12-09-2026 | 07:10
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China&#39;s Xi urges BRICS to take on peacemaking role in Middle East war
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China's Xi urges BRICS to take on peacemaking role in Middle East war

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the BRICS bloc to be a peacemaker in the Middle East conflict, in an address to a summit of member countries in New Delhi on Saturday.

China will work with other BRICS members in that role, as the war "does not ⁠serve the common interests of the international community," state-run CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

BRICS groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.



Reuters 
 

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