News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China's Xi urges BRICS to take on peacemaking role in Middle East war
World News
12-09-2026 | 07:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China's Xi urges BRICS to take on peacemaking role in Middle East war
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the BRICS bloc to be a peacemaker in the Middle East conflict, in an address to a summit of member countries in New Delhi on Saturday.
China will work with other BRICS members in that role, as the war "does not serve the common interests of the international community," state-run CCTV quoted Xi as saying.
BRICS groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
China
Xi
BRICS
Peacemaking
Role
Middle East
War
Next
No decision yet on Putin attending G20 in Miami: Kremlin to Russian media
Trump: Iran likely responsible for attack on Saudi oil pipeline
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-09-10
China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi
World News
2026-09-10
China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi
0
World News
03:26
China's Xi arrives in New Delhi for BRICS summit: State media
World News
03:26
China's Xi arrives in New Delhi for BRICS summit: State media
0
World News
2026-09-10
US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran's proxies in Middle East
World News
2026-09-10
US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran's proxies in Middle East
0
World News
2026-08-28
China's Xi chairs meeting on Tibet rescue operations: State media
World News
2026-08-28
China's Xi chairs meeting on Tibet rescue operations: State media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:17
No decision yet on Putin attending G20 in Miami: Kremlin to Russian media
World News
08:17
No decision yet on Putin attending G20 in Miami: Kremlin to Russian media
0
Middle East News
06:18
Trump: Iran likely responsible for attack on Saudi oil pipeline
Middle East News
06:18
Trump: Iran likely responsible for attack on Saudi oil pipeline
0
Middle East News
06:16
Trump says Yemen's Houthis have asked US not to intervene
Middle East News
06:16
Trump says Yemen's Houthis have asked US not to intervene
0
Middle East News
06:14
Trump says Iran war will end after US midterm elections
Middle East News
06:14
Trump says Iran war will end after US midterm elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
Hezbollah decries 'blatant' truce violation after Israeli fire in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
Hezbollah decries 'blatant' truce violation after Israeli fire in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-03-28
Syrian defense ministry says smuggling tunnel found near Lebanon border — report
Middle East News
2026-03-28
Syrian defense ministry says smuggling tunnel found near Lebanon border — report
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-27
President Joseph Aoun discusses Lebanon developments with officials
Lebanon News
2026-04-27
President Joseph Aoun discusses Lebanon developments with officials
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-04
Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-04
Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel's Ali al-Taher operation ends: Questions over Hezbollah's response remain
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel's Ali al-Taher operation ends: Questions over Hezbollah's response remain
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From military site to rubble: The aftermath of Israel's Ali al-Taher blast
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From military site to rubble: The aftermath of Israel's Ali al-Taher blast
3
Lebanon News
00:58
Axios: Next round of Lebanon-Israel talks postponed
Lebanon News
00:58
Axios: Next round of Lebanon-Israel talks postponed
4
Middle East News
10:42
Iran says to discuss Hormuz with Gulf states in Oman on Monday
Middle East News
10:42
Iran says to discuss Hormuz with Gulf states in Oman on Monday
5
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanon Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Saudi East-West oil pipeline
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanon Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Saudi East-West oil pipeline
6
Middle East News
10:06
Houthis seize last two Bab al-Mandab islands: Yemen military official
Middle East News
10:06
Houthis seize last two Bab al-Mandab islands: Yemen military official
7
Middle East News
01:02
Sources to Reuters: Iraq orders closure of Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran
Middle East News
01:02
Sources to Reuters: Iraq orders closure of Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran
8
Middle East News
06:16
Trump says Yemen's Houthis have asked US not to intervene
Middle East News
06:16
Trump says Yemen's Houthis have asked US not to intervene
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More