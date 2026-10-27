Zelensky speaking to Finland, Norway leaders after their Putin call: Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with his Finnish counterpart and Norway's prime minister on Tuesday after the Nordic leaders held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kyiv said.



Finland's President Alexander Stubb and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store -- whom Zelensky met last week in Oslo -- said they held a "frank and substantive" conversation with Putin, in rare direct contact between European leaders and the Kremlin chief.



AFP