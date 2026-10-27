EU unveils plan for beefed up border agency with deportation powers

World News
27-10-2026 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU unveils plan for beefed up border agency with deportation powers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU unveils plan for beefed up border agency with deportation powers

The European Union wants to beef up its border agency and extend its powers to handle deportations under plans to strengthen the bloc's response to irregular migration presented on Tuesday.

The European Commission proposed to give the Frontex agency a central role in arranging the expulsion of people with no right to stay in the EU and to create a 17,000-strong "reserve" of officers ready to be deployed when needed.

AFP

World News

unveils

beefed

border

agency

deportation

powers

China to send envoy to Middle East in near future amid conflict spillover
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-04

EU 'passed' test of border security with Ceuta incident: Migration chief

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-28

EU extends mandates for Rafah border and Palestinian police missions

LBCI
World News
2026-10-20

Zelensky arrives in Oslo for talks with US envoys: Agency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-13

Hezbollah outlines financial aid plan for Lebanese with destroyed homes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:01

China to send envoy to Middle East in near future amid conflict spillover

LBCI
World News
06:17

Zelensky speaking to Finland, Norway leaders after their Putin call: Kyiv

LBCI
World News
06:11

Alleged Israeli spy company heavily targeted Starlink users, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
World News
05:24

Dutch broadcaster pulls out of Eurovision over Israel 'sensitivities'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-25

Lebanon's interior minister reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia in call with counterpart

LBCI
World News
2026-07-14

Trump sends Congress formal notice that Iran conflict has resumed

LBCI
World News
2026-09-13

Russia hits truck near Polish border in latest strike near NATO

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-09

Aoun chairs security meeting on situation in south Lebanon, stresses army role in Nabatieh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More