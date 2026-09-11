Araghchi, Pakistan army chief discuss efforts to de-escalate Middle East conflict

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, discussed ways to revive diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating the conflict between Iran and the United States on all fronts, a Pakistani security official told Reuters on Friday.



The official said Araghchi and Munir spoke by phone on Thursday, with discussions focusing on the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, the possibility of resuming negotiations, as well as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.



The Pakistani military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



Reuters