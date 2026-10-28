Russia's Lavrov to visit US for G20 gathering this week: Moscow

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28-10-2026 | 10:14
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Russia&#39;s Lavrov to visit US for G20 gathering this week: Moscow
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Russia's Lavrov to visit US for G20 gathering this week: Moscow

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to the United States for a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta on October 30-31, Moscow said Wednesday.

Lavrov's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed he would visit the U.S. for a trip that will come ahead of fresh talks between officials from Moscow, Kyiv and Washington on trying to broker an end to the Ukraine war.

AFP

World News

Russia

Sergei Lavrov

United States

Ukraine

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