Spain train crash death toll rises to 74: Transport ministry

World News
29-10-2026 | 12:50
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Spain train crash death toll rises to 74: Transport ministry
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Spain train crash death toll rises to 74: Transport ministry

The death toll from the collision of two high-speed trains in Spain rose on Thursday to 74 from 69, according to the transport ministry.

The ministry did not give details on the new deaths from Wednesday's crash, one of Europe's deadliest train disasters this century. Scores of passengers were injured in the collision.


AFP
 

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Spain

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