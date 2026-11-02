Iranian state media: Oil tanker catches fire after hitting mine in Strait of Hormuz

Middle East News
02-11-2026 | 08:08
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Iranian state media: Oil tanker catches fire after hitting mine in Strait of Hormuz
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Iranian state media: Oil tanker catches fire after hitting mine in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian state media reported on Monday that an oil tanker caught fire after striking a mine in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

Reuters

Middle East News

state

media:

tanker

catches

after

hitting

Strait

Hormuz

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