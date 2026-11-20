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Yemen's Houthis issue warning for Riyadh financial district
Middle East News
20-11-2026 | 07:47
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Yemen's Houthis issue warning for Riyadh financial district
Yemen's Houthis urged people to stay away from Riyadh's financial district "immediately" on Friday as they issued a series of threats against Saudi Arabia.
"We announce that (King Abdullah Financial District) in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh, is a military target for our forces. We therefore call on all employees, workers and citizens to stay away from it immediately," military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X.
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